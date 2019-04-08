Anwar: Dr M’s claim that someone wants to oust him refers to a royal

SEREMBAN: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's claim that someone was attempting to oust him by pitting the Malay rulers against him over the Rome Statute issue was in reference to a royal family member, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Dr Mahathir was specific in his statement and did not refer to anyone from the ruling coalition.

" The statement was very specific. The Prime Minister was making reference to a specific attempt by a particular personality in the royal family and there was no reference to any party member.

"We need to be careful not to cast aspersions beyond what Dr Mahathir said. It was clear to me because when we had our discussion together, he did elaborate," Mr Anwar told reporters.

On Friday, Dr Mahathir announced that the government was "forced" to withdraw from ratifying the treaty following confusion created by those with political interests.

He alluded that there was "someone" getting the royalty involved in the protests against the ratification of the human rights treaty, which the government signed last month.

Mr Anwar, who is the Port Dickson MP, said the government's stand on the human-rights pact was clear but added that there was a need to take into account fresh views, including from the rulers, on the issue.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah was more direct.

Malaysia's decision to withdraw from ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) was a political move made to avoid a coup attempt, he said in a media interview on Saturday.

MANIPULATED

"(There was the) possibility of the issue being manipulated to the extent that people go to the streets, moved by the 'deep state' and certain apparatus," Mr Saifuddin told Malay Mail and several other media outlets.

He declined to clarify his definition of "deep state".

The term generally refers to secretive elements of a country's security and bureaucratic establishments working to undermine the legitimate government.

"I would keep it that way, let the rakyat (people) decide," Mr Saifuddin said.

The Pakatan Harapan secretariat chief said critics have been engaging in a political move "to get the rulers to back them up", but he also added that some members of the royal family may be involved.

Malaysia had earlier signed the treaty but had yet to ratify it.

The ICC has jurisdiction only over genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression.

The ICC prosecutes individuals, not groups or countries.

Malay groups, including opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, along with several Malay rulers, were against the ratification, claiming this would usurp the powers of the sultans and affect the country's sovereignty.

The Star reported, quoting a source: "Pakatan Harapan won the federal government through an election and not a revolution, and when there are parties such as the opposition whipping up political sentiments using the issue of Malay rulers, religion and race, we have to concede and make the best decision for now to calm the public."