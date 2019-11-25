Anwar: I won’t accept Cabinet post

SHAH ALAM Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday he would not accept a Cabinet position in the event of a reshuffle.

"I have no such intention," he told reporters when asked to comment if he was interested in joining the Cabinet before taking over as prime minister.

On Nov 21, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had said a Cabinet reshuffle was set to happen soon.

Earlier in his speech, Mr Anwar urged all parties to be patient and not to raise the issue of a transition plan between him and Dr Mahathir.

"We need to give space to Dr Mahathir so that the process can take place peacefully. If it happens smoothly and peacefully, it will be easier for Dr Mahathir to continue with his work and it will be easier for me after the handover," the Port Dickson MP said, after launching the Reformist Convention.

Mr Anwar reiterated that only the Pakatan Harapan leadership council could decide who would take over as prime minister.

He also mentioned that the reform agenda had yet to be completed after winning the last general election.

He said such reforms would be completed only once the correct agenda - including protecting the interests of the lower-income group and making sure their economic livelihood can be improved - has been implemented.

Mr Anwar also warned his party against a return to "bad habits". He said that some members have diverted from the party's struggle and were even ashamed to call for reforms.