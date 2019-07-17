Anwar: Malaysians want to know if sex video is genuine

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysians are curious if the sex video involving former Santubong Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and implicating Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali is genuine, said PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Mr Anwar, people also want to know who was behind the dissemination of the video.

"The investigations are under the purview of the police. There are two phases: Is the video genuine? And who was the one who spread it? The people want to know these two aspects," he told a press conference in Parliament yesterday.

Police said they have received a report from CyberSecurity Malaysia on the identity of the two men in the sex video.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said they have received the report but did not reveal its contents.

"We are going to discuss the matter with the Attorney General's Chambers. It is for the courts to decide who is captured in the video," he told reporters yesterday.

Separately, Malaysia's police chief said the police are widening their investigation net.

When asked on the possibility that the five others arrested with Mr Haziq were connected to a state assemblyman, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said the police were investigating the angle.

"We are investigating that possibility along with other aspects. We will explore all angles, including the mastermind behind the recording and spread of the video," he said yesterday.

Mr Abdul Hamid said action would be taken against those identified as being involved in the case. He said the police were taking their time in thoroughly investigating the case to ensure that justice is served and no innocent persons are punished.

"We have sent the investigation papers a few times to the Attorney General's Chambers but they have sent it back with instructions to investigate further and collect more evidence.

"This is a complicated case as it involves elected representatives and politicians, so allow us time to properly investigate it," he said.

On Mr Haziq and the five others arrested, he said the police were questioning them.