Anwar: No need for BN’s Nazri to use race of A-G as issue

GEORGE TOWN: Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim said there was no need for Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Nazri Aziz to use race as an issue when it came to the position of the attorney-general.

Mr Nazri reportedly said the attorney-general should be a Malay during the Semenyih by-election campaign trail on Saturday.

Mr Nazri claimed a non-Malay attorney-general would not be able to take an oath of office on the Quran before the Malaysian king.

Mr Anwar said yesterday: "We look at the person who can get the job done and act professionally for justice to be served. We are in a different environment today and we must allow the people's right to give their views, but also the right of others to counter them."

In his campaign speech on Sunday, Mr Nazri reportedly said non-Malays should not question Malay privileges as the former also enjoyed special privileges such as vernacular schools.

Following a backlash, Mr Nazri said the remarks involving the attorney-general not being a bumiputra were made to reflect the view of majority Malay grassroots who feared that justice would not be served fairly.

"I was merely conveying what the grassroots felt about the appointment of a non-Muslim as the AG."

He denied he wanted vernacular schools to be shut down.

He said: "All I said was that no one race should question the special rights of any others, if we want to maintain the peace and harmony of living in a multiracial country.

"Everyone have their own rights, it's just like the Malays have certain special rights, such as special employment quota, reserve lands and economic exclusives that cannot be questioned. It is the same for the Indians and Chinese, they also have their own special rights that cannot be challenged."

The Malaysian police said it is investigating Mr Nazri.