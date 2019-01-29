Anwar: Pakatan Harapan alliance must manage racial ties

PETALING JAYA Mr Anwar Ibrahim, the leader of Malaysia's ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance, has emphasised the importance of managing racial and religious ties in the aftermath of opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition's win in the Cameron Highlands by-election.

Meanwhile, his fellow leaders chose to look on the positive side, saying BN and its ally Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) had retained the same level of support as in last year's general election as they pointed to an increase in the percentage of votes polled by PH at Saturday's by-election.

"I believe this result will be a reminder to the leaders of Pakatan that we must be aware of the people's frustrations with regard to the economy and cost of living.

"We must work harder to fulfil the GE14 manifesto and handle issues of race or religion for the good of all," Mr Anwar said in a statement on Sunday, referring to the country's 14th general election last year which saw the PH ending BN's six-decade grip on power.

Mr Anwar said his Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party accepted the results and congratulated BN candidate Ramli Mohd Nor on his victory.

PKR is one of the four member parties of the PH coalition, which also includes the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and the Parti Amanah Negara.

Mr Ramli, 61, won with 12,038 votes to the 8,800 votes polled by the PH's Manogaran Marimuthu while independent candidates Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib received 276 and 314 votes respectively. The turnout was 68.8 per cent, with 21,428 votes tallied and 568 spoilt votes.

Mr Ramli's 3,238-vote majority is a sharp increase from the 597-margin secured by BN's C. Sivarraajh in the 14th General Election.

In George Town, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng on Sunday conveyed his congratulations to former prime minister Najib Razak for aiding BN to win the by-election and hailed Mr Ramli for making history by becoming the first orang asli (aboriginal people) from Peninsular Malaysia to be elected as a Member of Parliament.

Mr Lim also congratulated Umno - the BN's biggest component party - and its ally PAS for roping in support from BN partners Malaysian Indian Congress and the Malaysian Chinese Association to bolster support for its candidate in the by-election.