Anwar: PH leaders should stop blame game against previous govt

KUALA LUMPUR Ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan's leaders should stop the blame game against the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, said Mr Anwar Ibrahim. But they should be allowed to continue expressing their views, he added.

The PKR president-elect was asked about a remark made by Council of Eminent Persons chairman Daim Zainuddin, who said that the Pakatan government must focus on delivering on its promises and stop pointing fingers at the former government.

"I think Daim's point is correct - that it should not be an obsession, because the people want to know what's next, what plans are in store for the present and future.

"But that should not stop us from expressing our views or coming out with new evidence," Mr Anwar said.

He added that although Mr Daim was right to express his views, there are compelling cases to prove the excesses that took place during BN's administration.

"There are strong, compelling cases to prove (the) excesses in the last administration, which we have to endure and deal with at the present," he said.

Mr Anwar also spoke about his time in Singapore at the New Economic Forum last week, where he alleged that international financial institutions were complicit in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

"I was in Singapore for the conference and I had to deal with the issue of 1MDB.