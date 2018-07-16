Anwar to run for PKR president

PETALING JAYA Mr Anwar Ibrahim has announced his intention to contest the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) presidency at the party's polls next month.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Anwar said his decision was made after discussions with party president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PKR deputy president Azmin Ali and other leaders, reported The Star.

"After discussing with Azizah, the deputy president and the leadership, and after taking into account every view and the need for continuity... I hereby offer myself to contest the position of PKR president.

"If I receive the mandate from the party grassroots throughout the whole country, I will steer the party as president after the completion of PKR's national congress, which will be held in November," said Mr Anwar.

Mr Anwar, 70, holds no post but is considered the de facto leader of the ruling party.

He dealt with this issue on Twitter, saying his decision to not take any party post since 2007 was meant to protect his party, the Malay Mail reported.

"I would remind you that the request for me to lead PKR as president had been made since the party elections in 2007," Mr Anwar wrote.

He said the Registrar of Societies had imposed restrictions on PKR then so he decided to let his wife lead the party.

PKR insiders previously told the Malay Mail that Mr Anwar must step forward and go for the party's top post to prove his commitment to being the next prime minister, as there was another faction who hopes Mr Azmin will overtake his former boss.

Johor PKR chief Hassan Abdul Karim said that Mr Anwar, if given the mandate by the members, will be able to unite the party and help strengthen the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.

"We believe that he can bring the party to greater heights which will earn the respect and admiration of our friends and foes," Mr Hassan said in a statement yesterday.

"Mr Anwar is not just an influential leader in the party but can be regarded as an institution whereby his ideology, thoughts and struggles are close to us."

Mr Hassan said the Johor PKR was solidly behind Mr Anwar for the presidency.

He said Mr Anwar was qualified because of his many sacrifices including being imprisoned and also his vast experience in the local political arena.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil also said he supported the proposal put forth by PKR deputy Youth chief Afif Bahardin that Mr Anwar should contest the president's post.

Mr Fahmi said Mr Anwar's health condition would not be an issue as he was recovering after surgery and was being monitored by doctors, reported Bernama.

NECESSARY

In making the suggestion on July 6, Dr Afif said that if Mr Anwar was the candidate to replace Dr Mahathir as prime minister, then it was necessary for him to stand in the election for the PKR president's post.

This, Mr Afif had said, would serve as a preparation for him to take over as the next prime minister, if he was indeed to succeed Dr Mahathir.

"I believe this will be supported by PKR members. This will activate his comeback to the party," Dr Afif said in Penang.