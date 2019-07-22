Anwar says he and Azmin are still a team

PORT DICKSON After receiving overwhelming support as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president at the party's retreat in Port Dickson in Malaysia, Mr Anwar Ibrahim said he is prepared to work with Economics Affairs Minister Azmin Ali as a team.

"Azmin is the (PKR) deputy president. We need to work as a team (and hold) regular meetings and discussions," he told reporters yesterday after the party's three-day-long retreat. "There is no problem, it is still a team."

Mr Anwar said on Saturday that the PKR accepts that Mr Azmin is not involved in the sex video clips distributed last month.

The party based this on a recent statement made by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador, said Mr Anwar.

The Malaysian police have arrested 11 people so far in relation to the video, including former PKR youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who claimed Mr Azmin was the other man with him in the video.

"On allegations that there are members and party leaders involved in the distribution of said video, PKR will not hesitate to take action according to the party constitution if any members are involved and convicted by law," Mr Anwar said.

Mr Anwar said the police should be allowed to complete their probe.

"I would like to reiterate that PKR strictly rejects gutter politics," he said while reading from a prepared statement yesterday.