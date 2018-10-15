Anwar says Mahathir 'extremely pleased' with by-election result

The reactions after Mr Anwar Ibrahim's Port Dickson by-election victory were varied.

Mr Anwar, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president-elect who won by a majority of over 23,500 votes despite a low voter turnout, said he is pleased and humbled by the results.

He described his victory as a political milestone and a vote of confidence for Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and its reform agenda, reported The Star.

"What is astounding to me is that we have managed to garner favourable support from all ethnic groups," he said late on Saturday.

Mr Anwar said he was looking forward to the swearing-in ceremony as the Port Dickson MP today.

He said he had called Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad personally .

"Dr Mahathir was extremely pleased with the results and I'm thankful for his support and endorsement, together with the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, DAP (Democratic Action Party), PKR and the Amanah leadership," he added.

"I must also personally mention my appreciation to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who took the trouble to come and campaign despite his health problems.

Mr Muhyiddin, the Home Minister, has undergone treatment after an operation in July to remove a growth in his pancreas.

While Mr Anwar claimed the support of various ethnic groups, the opposition Parti Islam Se-Malaysia had a different take on the voting pattern.

Its president, Mr Abdul Hadi Awang, said the low voter turnout relative to that of the May 9 General Election was a "sign of protest" against the ruling PH coalition.

The turnout in the Oct 13 parliamentary race stood at 58.3 per cent, compared with 83.6 per cent in the general election, the Malay Mail reported.