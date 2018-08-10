Anwar says not in rush to get into parliament

PETALING JAYA: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim said he isn't in a rush to make a return to parliament, as his focus is on the party elections next month.

He said the consensus reached in ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan's manifesto was that he would take over as prime minister within two years, but he added that he wasn't in a hurry.

"What is more urgent are the PKR polls," he told a press conference at the party's headquarters here yesterday.

Mr Anwar said some PKR MPs have offered to vacate their parliamentary seats for him.

Selayang MP William Leong had previously said that PKR MPs are willing to vacate their seats to make way for Mr Anwar's return.

This was echoed by Sungai Petani MPJohari Abdul, who said he was willing to vacate his seat.