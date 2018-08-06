Anwar wins presidency of Parti Keadilan Rakyat uncontested

Mr Anwar Ibrahim won the presidency of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) uncontested at the close of nominations for party polls yesterday, marking the next step in his journey to become prime minister in two years, as agreed by the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Mr Anwar will take over as party president from his wife, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

He will still need to run in a by-election and be elected a Member of Parliament before being appointed premier in place of Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Now, all eyes will be on the heated race for deputy president, with Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali defending his post against PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli, an ally of Mr Anwar.

The internal polls - set to begin next month and run for nine weeks, according to The Star - have already seen PKR's two factions drawing battle lines publicly.

"It would be a baptism of fire to see if the party can remain intact after a bitter contest," said Penang Institute political scientist Wong Chin Huat.

One PKR power centre is headed by Mr Anwar and his family along with Mr Rafizi.

The other faction led by Mr Azmin includes Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

An Azmin victory will mean that the rising star in Malaysian politics will become the party's highest ranking official in Cabinet, as Dr Wan Azizah is not contesting in the PKR polls.

Meanwhile, a win for former Pandan MP Rafizi will vindicate his claims that Invoke, the research unit he set up to provide strategic intelligence to PH, was a crucial factor in the coalition's shock success.

Several leaders standing in the party polls have opted not to take sides.

Nominations were submitted yesterday for the party's key leadership positions, including that of president, deputy president, four vice-presidents and 20 spots in the central leadership council.

- NADIRAH H. RODZI