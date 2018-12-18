Anwar's daughter Nurul Izzah resigns as PKR VP

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim's daughter, Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is an MP as well, has announced her resignation from party posts.

She also gave up her chairmanship of Penang PKR .

Ms Nurul, who is PKR president Anwar Ibrahim's daughter, said she would remain Permatang Pauh member of Parliament, reported The Star.

"My only regret is that I should have made this announcement sooner, but it has not been an easy decision to arrive at. The pace of political developments has been relentless for the last nine months, with party elections following a gruelling general election campaign," she said in a statement.

"Now that I have had the chance to take stock of where I stand in relations to politics, I am resolved to doing the right thing."

She indicated that all may not be well within PKR, which has been roiled in controversy even after its internal elections ended, the Malay Mail reported.

"To what end will come of the successful completion of the promised reform agenda by Pakatan Harapan (PH) remains to be seen - as such, it remains crucial that all stakeholders continue pressing for the fulfilment of the reforms, as well as the continuation of policies and programmes of the previous government if proven to be beneficial for the rakyat.

"I wish the leadership and the party the very best," she said.

In another development, her father, Mr Anwar, lashed out at those trying to drive a wedge between him and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He said some people wanted to sow doubt in the ties between him and Dr Mahathir Mohamad, The Star reported.

"I will continue to support the efforts and leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir and will continue to work with him to flesh out the agreed Reformasi agenda," said Mr Anwar, who is PH's choice to succeed Dr Mahathir as the next prime minister.

Mr Anwar was referring to the spate of resignations that has almost crippled Umno, the result of a proxy war between two groups in the party, with one supporting Dr Mahathir and the other wanting Mr Anwar to move up, The Star reported.

Six Umno MPs announced their resignations on Friday while five MPs, two senators and nine assemblymen from Sabah Umno left the party on Wednesday.