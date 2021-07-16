Anwar's ex-aide files civil suit over alleged sexual misconduct

Mr Muhammad Yusoff Rawther is seeking a declaration that Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim had perpetrated sexual assaults against him.

PETALING JAYA : A former research assistant of politician Anwar Ibrahim has filed a civil suit in the Kuala Lumpur High Court against the Malaysian over an alleged sexual misconduct incident in 2018.

Mr Muhammad Yusoff Rawther is seeking a declaration that Mr Anwar, 73, had perpetrated sexual assaults or trespass against him.

The 28-year-old is also seeking compensation of RM180 (S$60) per session of therapy, exemplary damages, court costs, 5 per cent an annum interest on any possible judgment sum and other miscellaneous costs or damages.