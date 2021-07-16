World

Anwar's ex-aide files civil suit over alleged sexual misconduct

Mr Muhammad Yusoff Rawther is seeking a declaration that Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim had perpetrated sexual assaults against him. PHOTO: FACEBOOK
PETALING JAYA : A former research assistant of politician Anwar Ibrahim has filed a civil suit in the Kuala Lumpur High Court against the Malaysian over an alleged sexual misconduct incident in 2018.

Mr Muhammad Yusoff Rawther is seeking a declaration that Mr Anwar, 73, had perpetrated sexual assaults or trespass against him.

The 28-year-old is also seeking compensation of RM180 (S$60) per session of therapy, exemplary damages, court costs, 5 per cent an annum interest on any possible judgment sum and other miscellaneous costs or damages.

In Jan 14 last year, the Attorney-General's Chambers announced it had decided not to prosecute anyone in the case involving Mr Muhammad Yusoff and Mr Anwar due to insufficient evidence and contradiction of material facts. - THE STAR

