Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone, $7 monthly streaming service

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA: Apple caught up with hardware rivals on Tuesday with a triple-camera iPhone and streaming TV service priced at US$4.99 (S$7) a month, undercutting Disney and Netflix.

The long-awaited Apple TV+ streaming service will be available in more than 100 countries, starting in November. Buyers of an iPhone, iPad or Mac will get a free year of streaming TV.

"I think the pricing on the Apple TV service was definitely a positive surprise," said Mr Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

"That's why you're seeing the hammering in some of the other video service-related names like Netflix, Amazon and Roku."

There was no bundle with Apple Music or other services as some analysts had expected. But Mr Ben Bajarin, an analyst with Creative Strategies, said the TV service, a $5 monthly "Arcade" gaming service and the base model iPhone 11, seem designed to draw in users for longer.

"We weren't expecting Apple Arcade and particularly Apple TV to be priced as aggressively as they were," he said. "They know once consumers get into their ecosystem, they don't leave."