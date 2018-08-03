Asean, China agree on text to negotiate South China Sea code

Asean and China have agreed on a single text to negotiate a code of conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said yesterday.

They have also agreed on the "key modalities" for future rounds of negotiations, he said in opening remarks at the Asean-China Ministerial Meeting, one of several related meetings held alongside the Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore this week.

Dr Balakrishnan said the single draft negotiating text will be the basis for future COC negotiations and a living document. This means it will be continually edited and updated.

Asean and China settled on the negotiating text in June.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed the announcement in his remarks.

"We believe that without any disturbances from outside, COC negotiations will accelerate," he said.

"Past progress has shown that China and Asean countries have the ability to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and have the wisdom to arrive at a set of regional rules of conduct we all will observe."

Mr Wang added: "It is like China and Asean countries building a house together. In the past, there were 11 designs from the 11 countries on how this house would look like.

"Now, we have laid in place good groundwork for a single design of this house, and we have also put in place the fundamentals, like the supporting pillars of this house."

China and some Asean members - Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam - claim parts of the South China Sea.

Dr Balakrishnan, in his remarks, reviewed Asean-China relations during Singapore's time as coordinator, saying that much has been achieved over the past three years.

But such cooperation is possible only with mutual trust and confidence, he added.

Such practical cooperation includes the 2016 adoption of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea.

As this year is the 15th anniversary of the Asean-China strategic partnership, both sides will also endorse a statement laying out the overview of Asean-China cooperation in the future.

Dr Balakrishnan looked forward to the adoption of the statement, the Asean-China Strategic Partnership Vision 2030, when Asean and China meet again in November.

"All in all, Asean-China cooperation has enjoyed a very good run over the last three years, but there is much more to be done," he said.