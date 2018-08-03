Asean members commit to upholding multilateral system

Mr Lee Hsien Loong speaking during the opening ceremony of the 51st Asean Ministerial Meeting.

Asean countries yesterday pledged unanimously to uphold the multilateral, rules-based system that has enabled the region to prosper.

Their clear statement, agreed on by all 10 members as their foreign ministers met in Singapore, comes amid a rise in nationalist and protectionist sentiment globally.

There are also concerns of a trade war between the United States and China, and over countries opting to take unilateral tit-for-tat measures instead of talking when ties fray.

Against this backdrop, the joint communique of the Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting said: "We reaffirmed our belief that regionalism and multilateralism are important principles and frameworks of cooperation."

It added: "Their strength and value lie in their inclusivity, rules-based nature and emphasis on mutual benefit and respect."

Singapore chairs Asean this year, and is hosting a series of meetings involving key partners, including the US, China and Russia, this week.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who opened the meetings, said it was important for Asean to press on with economic integration and support the multilateral trading system, which is under pressure.

The grouping should also work with like-minded partners to deepen its web of cooperation, he added.

PM Lee cited how Asean countries are redoubling efforts to conclude the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which would be the world's largest trading bloc, by the end of the year.

Asean is also working with the European Union on the Asean-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement, the first substantive air deal between two major regional blocs.

Both pacts will "send a clear signal of Asean's commitment to trade liberalisation and economic integration", he said.

"I do not expect negotiations to be easy, especially with the growing mood of nationalism and protectionism in many countries.

"Every participant will have to make trade-offs and difficult compromises. But I am glad that Asean member states have taken a long-term approach and made a collective decision to stay on course, in order to bring tangible benefits to our peoples," he added.

PM Lee also called on members to make full use of technology to bring Asean closer, and prepare its people for the future.

To this end, Singapore will step up efforts to help Asean's less-developed members bridge the gap by enhancing support for the Initiative for Asean Integration (IAI).

Its IAI centres in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos will be upgraded to Singapore Cooperation Centres to allow expanded technical assistance and building capacity beyond the classroom, PM Lee said.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY