AstraZeneca antibody cocktail shows promise in late-stage study

CAMBRIDGE: AstraZeneca's experimental Covid-19 drug has helped cut the risk of severe disease or death in a late-stage study, the British drugmaker said yesterday, a boost to its efforts to develop coronavirus medicines beyond vaccines.

The drug, a cocktail of two antibodies called AZD7442, reduced the risk of severe Covid-19 or death by 50 per cent in non-hospitalised patients who have had symptoms for seven days or less, meeting the main goal of the study.

AstraZeneca's therapy, delivered via injection, is the first of its kind to show promise both as a preventive medicine and as a treatment for Covid-19 following multiple trials. It is designed to protect people who do not have a strong enough immune response to vaccines.

"These positive results show that a convenient intramuscular dose of AZD7442 could play an important role in helping combat this devastating pandemic," Professor Hugh Montgomery, the trial's principal investigator, said in a statement.

Similar therapies made with a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies are being developed by Regeneron, Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline with partner Vir. These therapies are approved for emergency use in the United States for treating mild-to-moderate Covid-19.

AstraZeneca, whose vaccine has been widely used globally, asked US regulators last week to grant emergency use authorisation for AZD7442 as a preventative therapy.

AstraZeneca is submitting data from various AZD7442 studies to global health regulators, a spokesman said yesterday.

TRIAL

The trial took place across 13 countries and involved more than 900 adult participants, with half receiving AZD7442 and the rest a placebo. Full trial results will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal, AstraZeneca said.

AZD7442 contains laboratory-made antibodies designed to linger in the body for months to contain the virus in case of an infection. A vaccine, in contrast, relies on an intact immune system to develop targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells.

While yesterday's results cover the use of AZD7442 in non-hospitalised patients, a separate trial is also studying its use as a treatment for hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Other antibody cocktail treatments for Covid-19 have shown varied degrees of success.

Meanwhile, Merck & Co said yesterday it has applied for US emergency use authorisation for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate cases of Covid-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease.

Its authorisation could help change clinical management of Covid-19 as the pill can be taken at home.