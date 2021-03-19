AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine's benefits far outweigh risks: WHO
LONDON: The benefits of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine far outweigh any risks, and countries across Europe should continue to use it to help save lives, the World Health Organisation's European director said yesterday.
Dr Hans Kluge noted that Europe's medicine regulators are investigating a small number of cases of blood clots that have prompted around a dozen European Union governments to suspend use of the AstraZeneca shot.
"As of now, we do not know whether some or all of the conditions have been caused by the vaccine or by other coincidental factors," he said, adding: "At this point in time, however, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh its risks - and its use should continue, to save lives." - REUTERS
