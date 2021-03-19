World

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine's benefits far outweigh risks: WHO

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine&#039;s benefits far outweigh risks: WHO
WHO's regional director for Europe, Dr Hans Kluge. PHOTO: AFP
Mar 19, 2021 06:00 am

LONDON: The benefits of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine far outweigh any risks, and countries across Europe should continue to use it to help save lives, the World Health Organisation's European director said yesterday.

Dr Hans Kluge noted that Europe's medicine regulators are investigating a small number of cases of blood clots that have prompted around a dozen European Union governments to suspend use of the AstraZeneca shot.

"As of now, we do not know whether some or all of the conditions have been caused by the vaccine or by other coincidental factors," he said, adding: "At this point in time, however, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh its risks - and its use should continue, to save lives." - REUTERS

Don't mess with this elderly woman
World

Don't mess with this elderly woman

Related Stories

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta

HK defends restraining babies in Covid wards, says it is for ‘safety’

New Covid-19 cases in India highest in more than three months

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD