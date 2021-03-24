AstraZeneca trials ‘may have included outdated information’: US agency

WASHINGTON: A United States health agency raised concerns yesterday that AstraZeneca may have included out-of-date information during trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, the day after the company said its drug was highly effective in preventing the disease.

AstraZeneca had said on Monday that stage three US trials had shown its vaccine was 79 per cent effective at preventing the disease.

But in a late night release, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said a monitoring board "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data".

"We urge the company to work with the DSMB (Data and Safety Monitoring Board) to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."

AstraZeneca responded by saying yesterday that it will share primary analysis of its vaccine with the most up-to-date data with the panel.

It said the data presented on Monday was based on analysis with a cut-off date of Feb 17, adding that it had reviewed the preliminary assessment of the primary analysis and found it to be consistent with the interim report.

AstraZeneca said: "We will immediately engage with the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board...