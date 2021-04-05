AstraZeneca vaccine: Out of 30 who got rare blood clot in UK, 7 die
LONDON: The UK medical regulator said on Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered rare blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died.
The acknowledgement of deaths comes as several European countries have paused the use of the AstraZeneca jab over a potential link to blood clots.
The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement that "out of the 30 reports up to and including 24 March, sadly seven have died".
The reports of thrombosis, submitted by medics or members of the public via a government website, came after 18.1 million doses of the vaccine had been administered.
There were no reports of blood clots from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the UK regulator said.
But MHRA chief executive, Dr June Raine, stressed that the benefits far outweighed any risks. "The public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so," she said. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now