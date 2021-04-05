AstraZeneca vaccine: Out of 30 who got rare blood clot in UK, 7 die

LONDON: The UK medical regulator said on Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered rare blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died.

The acknowledgement of deaths comes as several European countries have paused the use of the AstraZeneca jab over a potential link to blood clots.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement that "out of the 30 reports up to and including 24 March, sadly seven have died".

The reports of thrombosis, submitted by medics or members of the public via a government website, came after 18.1 million doses of the vaccine had been administered.

There were no reports of blood clots from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the UK regulator said.