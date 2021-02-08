AstraZeneca's vaccine less effective against mild S. African variant

LONDON: Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could protect against severe disease caused by the South African variant of the coronavirus but only limited protection against its mild form.

The study from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand and Oxford University showed the vaccine had significantly reduced efficacy against the South African variant, the Financial Times reported.

"In this small phase one/two trial, early data has shown limited efficacy against mild disease primarily due to the B1351 South African variant," an AstraZeneca spokesman said in response to the report.