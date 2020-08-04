Astronauts splash down safely near Florida

America's first crewed spaceship to fly to the International Space Station in nearly a decade returned safely on Sunday, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico. The mission, carried out jointly by Nasa and SpaceX, demonstrated that the United States has the capacity once more to send its astronauts to space and

bring them back, AFP reported. The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour splashed into the water near Florida

at 2.48pm (2.48am yesterday, Singapore time). It was the first water landing for a crewed US spaceship

since 1975. Pilot Doug Hurley was joined on the mission by commander Bob Behnken.