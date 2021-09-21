Auckland extends lockdown, but some restrictions to be eased

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's largest city Auckland will remain in a Covid-19 lockdown for at least another two weeks, although some restrictions will be eased, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

Ms Ardern said the city of two million would move down to level three on New Zealand's four-tier coronavirus response system by late today.

"We are moving now because the advice we have is that we do not have widespread, undetected transmission in Auckland," she told reporters.

"If everyone continues to play their part, we can continue stamping out (the virus)."

The change means stay-at-home orders will remain in place but some businesses, such as takeaway food outlets, can open using contactless delivery.

New Zealand imposed a nationwide lockdown on Aug 17 when the first case of the highly transmissible Delta variant was found in the community.

Meanwhile, Australia's New South Wales state yesterday reported its lowest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in more than three weeks as some lockdown restrictions were eased in Sydney, the state capital, amid higher vaccination levels.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 935 new cases had been detected, the lowest daily tally since Aug 27, and down from 1,083 on Sunday. The state reported four more deaths.

"We are feeling more positive than we have in a couple of weeks... but I don't want any of us to sit back and think the worst is behind us," said Ms Berejiklian, warning of more deaths in the days ahead.

As the vaccine roll-out gathers speed, with 53 per cent of the state's adult population fully vaccinated, some restrictions on gatherings were relaxed yesterday in 12 of the worst-hit suburbs in Sydney's west.