Auckland goes on lockdown for second time in a month

MELBOURNE Exactly a year after New Zealand recorded its first coronavirus case, its biggest city of Auckland woke up yesterday to a second lockdown this month, as the authorities try to rein in a cluster of the more contagious British variant.

The seven-day lockdown of a population of nearly two million, announced late on Saturday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, was prompted by the case of a person who had been infectious for a week but was not in isolation.

"It is more than likely there will be additional cases in the community," Ms Ardern told a televised news conference, although no new cases were recorded yesterday.

The move follows a three-day stay-at-home order in mid-February after the British variant emerged in New Zealand. About 14 cases are linked to the cluster.

"Despite our best efforts to date, recent cases have gone to work when they shouldn't have," Ms Ardern said, promising police action over breaches of the rules on self-isolating.

TOUGHER PENALTIES

Opposition leader Judith Collins urged tougher penalties for those who do not follow advice on isolation.