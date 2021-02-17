Aung San Suu Kyi not detained and is at home, says Myanmar military

As protesters took to the streets again yesterday, Myanmar's military denied reports that Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted president Win Myint have been detained, saying that they are in their homes for their own security.

The coup on Feb 1 saw dozens of members of the ruling National League for Democracy detained. Ms Suu Kyi, who has been charged under the country's import and export law for having walkie-talkies in her home, was also charged under the country's natural disaster management law yesterday.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament yesterday that Asean can play a discreet role in helping Myanmar return to stability.

But it stands firm on its policy of not interfering in the domestic politics of its members. The key is to keep communication avenues open, said Dr Balakrishnan.