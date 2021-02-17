Aung San Suu Kyi not detained and is at home, says Myanmar military
As protesters took to the streets again yesterday, Myanmar's military denied reports that Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted president Win Myint have been detained, saying that they are in their homes for their own security.
The coup on Feb 1 saw dozens of members of the ruling National League for Democracy detained. Ms Suu Kyi, who has been charged under the country's import and export law for having walkie-talkies in her home, was also charged under the country's natural disaster management law yesterday.
Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament yesterday that Asean can play a discreet role in helping Myanmar return to stability.
But it stands firm on its policy of not interfering in the domestic politics of its members. The key is to keep communication avenues open, said Dr Balakrishnan.
He said: "It is in that context that I express my hope that president Win Myint and state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi would be released from detention so that they can sit down at the negotiating table and talk." - REUTERS, AFP, THE STRAITS TIMES
