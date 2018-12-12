Aussie attempts 100 marathons in 100 days to highlight water shortage

HONG KONG : From ankle-deep mud in Central Asia to the scorching heat of Australia, Ms Mina Guli is facing a variety of conditions, while running 100 marathons in 100 days to highlight a looming global water shortage.

The 48-year-old Australian is galloping across the planet, 42km at a time, with barely a moment to adjust her watch before it's on to the next stop.

Her world tour began in New York on Nov 4 and has so far taken in France, the Vatican, India and Hong Kong.

Ms Guli, a former lawyer, will race through dozens more places - including in Jordan, Kenya and Mexico - before she gets back to New York on Feb 11 for a triumphant final marathon.

"Running is not my favourite thing in the world to do by any stretch of the imagination," Ms Guli said.

But it has opened her a path to adventure - like in Uzbekistan where city streets were closed for her, she had a police escort and the mayor joined her for a jog.

"When you see all the traffic banked up at the traffic lights for you, you just think 'wow I need to be running faster or something'," she said.

Despite an itinerary that would be the envy of many a seasoned traveller, Ms Guli and her team of six have no time for tourism.

The UN estimates that, by 2030, demand for water will outstrip supply by 40 percent.