Aussie man saved from arrow by mobile phone

MELBOURNE: An Australian man had a lucky escape while confronting a man armed with a bow as an arrow pierced the mobile telephone he was holding to take a photograph of the incident, Australian police said yesterday.

The 43-year old had returned home on Wednesday to find the armed man, who was known to him, waiting outside his place in Nimbin, a small east coast town in New South Wales.

"The resident held up his mobile phone to take a photo of the armed man who then engaged the bow and was ready to fire," a police statement said.

"It is alleged that the man fired the arrow at the resident which pierced through the resident's mobile phone, causing the phone to hit him in the chin.

"It left a small laceration that didn't require medical treatment."