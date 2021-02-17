World

Aussie PM apologises to former employee allegedly raped in Parliament

Aussie PM apologises to former employee allegedly raped in Parliament
Mr Scott Morrison has ordered a probe into the government's workplace culture. PHOTO: EPA
Feb 17, 2021 06:00 am

CANBERRA : Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologised yesterday to a woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted in Parliament two years ago for the way her complaint was handled, ordering a probe into the government's workplace culture.

Ms Brittany Higgins alleged she was raped by a male colleague in now Defence Minister Linda Reynolds' office in 2019, after a night out drinking with Liberal Party colleagues.

Ms Higgins told news.com.au that after she reported the incident to a superior, she was asked to attend a formal employment meeting in the same room the alleged rape occurred.

Then aged 24 and a few months into her "dream job", she described feeling forced to choose between her career and making a report to police.

Police confirmed they had spoken to Ms Higgins in April 2019, but she chose not to make a formal complaint.

Ms Reynolds on Monday confirmed she had been told of the complaint in 2019, though she denied Ms Higgins was pressured into not making a report.

Aung San Suu Kyi not detained and is at home, says Myanmar military
World

Aung San Suu Kyi not detained, says Myanmar military

Related Stories

Myanmar protesters block railway line; military promises new election

Strict Covid curbs extended in KL; vaccination drive begins on Feb 26

Myanmar security forces open fire on protesters in Mandalay

Mr Morrison yesterday apologised to Ms Higgins and promised an investigation.

"That should not have happened, and I do apologise," Mr Morrison told reporters.

"I want to make sure any young woman working in this place is as safe as possible."

Ms Reynolds also apologised a few hours later.

"Saying sorry is often the hardest thing for those of us who work in this place to say," Ms Reynolds said. "But can I say today, sorry is the easiest word for me to say." - REUTERS, AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD