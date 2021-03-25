Aussie PM apologises over News Corp harassment claim

CANBERRA : Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison publicly apologised for raising an unsubstantiated allegation of harassment at a media company as he defended his handling of a scandal over the treatment of women in politics and his party.

At a media conference on Tuesday, Mr Morrison said he would drive cultural change amid mounting public dissatisfaction over a series of allegations about the mistreatment of women and conceded there had been unhappiness with his handling of the issue. But during the event, he became involved in a terse exchange with a journalist from News Corp's Sky News and claimed the company was investigating a harassment complaint made by a female employee.

News Corp Australasia's executive chairman Michael Miller rejected the claim outright. Newspapers of the media group, which are generally supportive of the conservative government, ran front pages criticising the Prime Minister yesterday.

"I accept their account. I was wrong to raise it, the emotion of the moment is no excuse," Mr Morrison wrote in a post to Facebook.

The fracas derailed his attempt to repair his standing with voters, in particular women who have been angered by how the alleged rape of a young government employee by another government staff member seemed to have been initially seen as a political problem than a potential criminal case.

"Voters admire when leaders recognise a failure and apologise," said political science professor Haydon Manning at Flinders University in South Australia.

"This false accusation, however, undermines what he was trying to achieve."