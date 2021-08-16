Australia buys one million doses of Pfizer vaccine from Poland

SYDNEY: Australia has purchased about one million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine from Poland to add to its inoculation efforts in the capital of the state of New South Wales (NSW), Sydney, which on Saturday entered a snap lockdown amid record new infections.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday the extra vaccines would start arriving immediately and over half will be directed to 20- to 39-year-olds in NSW, as the state reported its second largest increase in locally transmitted infections.

Mr Morrison has been under pressure for a sluggish vaccine roll-out, with about 24 per cent of Australians above 16 fully vaccinated as supplies from Pfizer, seen as the preferred inoculation for younger people, have been limited.

CONCERNING

"We have been seeing those case numbers rise in Sydney and New South Wales each day and that is terribly concerning," Mr Morrison said at a news conference in Canberra.

"We have got to get those numbers coming down... you needed more vaccines from us. More vaccines are on their way. They will be there this week, and so I need Sydneysiders to stay home so we can beat this thing."

NSW, the most populous state, reported 415 new locally acquired casesyesterday, the second largest increase after the previous day's record 466.

Of the new doses, 530,000 will be prioritised for express delivery over the coming week to 12 greater Sydney local government areas after they arrive in Australia on Sunday night, Mr Morrison said.