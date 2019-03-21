Australia cuts immigrant cap, puts key cities off-limits to some

SYDNEY : Australia yesterday cut its annual intake of immigrants by nearly 15 per cent, and barred some new arrivals from living in its largest cities for three years, in a bid to ease urban congestion.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison - who is trailing badly in the polls ahead of a federal election in May - hopes to tap into rising voter frustration over house prices and congestion, which some see as a consequence of population growth.

"This is a practical problem that Australians wanted addressed," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra, the capital, after announcing the annual immigration intake would be cut to 160,000 people, with effect from July 1, from 190,000 before.

A ReachTel poll published in September showed that 63 percent of Sydney residents supported curbs on the number of migrants moving to Australia's biggest city.

Mr Morrison said the cap would include places for up to 23,000 people who could migrate to Australia under a new skilled visa.

Such arrivals could gain permanent residency after living outside of Australia's largest cities for three years, he added.