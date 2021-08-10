Australia expands lockdown over fears virus has spread beyond Sydney

SYDNEY Australia expanded a Covid-19 lockdown to a rural town and the coastal region of Byron Bay yesterday, as fears grew that the virus has spread from Sydney to the northern tip of the country's most populous state.

Tamworth, a farming town 414km north-west of Sydney, and Byron Bay, a tourist spot about 770km north of Sydney, will both enter a seven-day lockdown, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Neither Tamworth nor Byron Bay has yet recorded a Covid-19 case, but Ms Berejiklian said two infected people had contravened bans and travelled there.

"As a precaution, the health experts have recommended we lock down Tamworth for one week," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

New South Wales reported 283 locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours, up from 262 cases a day earlier.

Neighbouring Victoria state said it would ease restrictions after reporting 11 new cases, the same as the previous day.

Melbourne would remain in lockdown - for the sixth time since the start of the pandemic - until at least Aug 12.

In Brisbane, capital of Queensland, authorities reported four new local cases yesterday, the first day after the city came out of stay-at-home restrictions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under fire for a sluggish vaccine roll-out, with only 22 per cent of Australians above 16 fully vaccinated.