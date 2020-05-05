Australia has 26 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily jump in 2 weeks

The New Zealand Warriors rugby team arrived in Queensland on Sunday and entered a two-week quarantine before the restart of the rugby league season on May 28. PHOTO: AFP

SYDNEY: Australia reported 26 new cases of the coronavirus, including a seven-year-old boy, across three states yesterday in the biggest daily jump in two weeks.

The number of new infections could rise even higher as more states and territories report case numbers throughout the day.

The authorities in New South Wales (NSW), the country's most populous state, closed the primary school attended by the infected boy for intensive cleaning as they attempt to trace the source of the infection.

In neighbouring Victoria state, a testing blitz returned 22 new cases, 19 of which were connected to a meat processing plant, the authorities said. The northern state of Queensland reported three new cases, two of whom had been travelling overseas and one on a cruise ship.

The Sydney school infection draws attention to the contentious question of whether children should attend school during the outbreak, even though the daily infection rate has slowed to a crawl.

The federal government has said schools should stay open since children carry a low risk of spreading the flu-like illness, while some state governments have urged parents to keep children at home.

NSW, home to nearly half the country's roughly 6,800 coronavirus infections, will reopen schools on a staggered basis from next week, while Victoria has asked parents to keep children at home until the middle of the year.

The states and territories are also moving at different speeds to lift movement restrictions: NSW has allowed people to make house visits in groups of up to two, while Victoria is retaining its stay-home order until at least next Monday.

"This is a struggle and... it's not easy to live this way, but none of us can assume, just because we're frustrated, that this is over," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday. "This is far from over. We have to stay the course."