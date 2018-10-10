Australia: Migrants may have to live in rural areas

SYDNEY Australia is drawing up plans to require migrants to temporarily settle in regional and rural areas to ease congestion in major cities, the government announced yesterday.

Australia is growing at an annual rate of 1.6 per cent - one of the highest among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

Sydney, Melbourne and south-east Queensland are among the fastest growing urban areas in the world, thanks in part to overseas migration, said Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population Alan Tudge.

The strain on infrastructure in Australia's eastern cities cost the economy A$15 billion (S$14.7 billion) last year, with annual forecast losses of A$40 billion by 2030 if left unchecked, Mr Tudge told an audience at a think-tank in Melbourne.

He said: "We are working on measures to have more new arrivals go to the smaller states and regions and require them to be there for at least a few years."

Other parts of the country "have barely grown and (are) crying out for more people".

Mr Tudge did not outline how immigrants would be forced to remain in regional areas.

Critics such as former Australian Border Force chief Roman Quaedvlieg said requiring migrants to live in regional areas could be hard to enforce.

"Migrants will gravitate to opportunities and amenities in cities," he tweeted yesterday.

"It's not possible to police the condition without substantial resources, both identifying breaches and sanctioning them."