Australia offers $960k for info into German tourist's murder
SYDNEY: Australian authorities have announced a A$1 million (S$960,000) reward for information that will help solve the murder of a young German tourist in 2005.
Schoolteacher Simone Strobel, then 25, was last seen at a caravan park in the small east coast city of Lismore after a night out with her boyfriend and friends in February that year.
Her body was discovered under palm fronds at a nearby sports ground six days later. No one has ever been charged.
The reward comes on top of a €10,000(S$16,000) offer by officials in Bavaria - her home state - in 2014.
Australian police this year credited an A$2 million reward with helping crack the 32-year-old cold case murder of American tourist Scott Johnson.
The New South Wales state government yesterday said the money will be given to anyone with information that leads to the killer's arrest. - AFP
