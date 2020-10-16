Australia offers $960k for info into German tourist's murder

Schoolteacher Simone Strobel was found dead in 2005 in the small east coast city of Lismore in Australia.

SYDNEY: Australian authorities have announced a A$1 million (S$960,000) reward for information that will help solve the murder of a young German tourist in 2005.

Schoolteacher Simone Strobel, then 25, was last seen at a caravan park in the small east coast city of Lismore after a night out with her boyfriend and friends in February that year.

Her body was discovered under palm fronds at a nearby sports ground six days later. No one has ever been charged.

The reward comes on top of a €10,000(S$16,000) offer by officials in Bavaria - her home state - in 2014.

Australian police this year credited an A$2 million reward with helping crack the 32-year-old cold case murder of American tourist Scott Johnson.