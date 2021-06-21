Australia plagued by small Covid-19 outbreaks

MELBOURNE: Australia's state of Queensland recorded one locally acquired coronavirus infection yesterday, the latest streak of small outbreaks that have been plaguing the country in recent months.

The Queensland case comes as a cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant has grown by two cases to nine in New South Wales, prompting health officials to expand mask wearing rules.

"We know this strain, which is becoming the dominant strain, is extremely contagious and some people are spreading it more than others, and what we want to avoid at this stage is a super-spreading event," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The state of Victoria battled a small outbreak of the Delta variant first detected in India earlier this month and put five million people into a hard lockdown for two weeks. It recorded no new cases yesterday, following one infection on the previous day.

Australia has been successful in managing the spread of the coronavirus , reporting just over 30,300 cases and 910 deaths.