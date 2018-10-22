Australia PM rules out early poll after by-election blow

SYDNEY Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged yesterday his embattled government would serve out a full term despite the conservative coalition looking set to lose its majority after a voter backlash in a crucial Sydney by-election.

The Liberal-National coalition, which has a one-seat parliamentary majority, appeared headed for minority government status after a huge swing in a traditionally safe seat, fuelled by anger over the ousting of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

But despite the Liberal candidate conceding defeat on Saturday after high-profile independent Kerryn Phelps captured an apparently unsurmountable lead in the seat of Wentworth, the count has narrowed sharply as postal votes are counted.

Ms Phelps' lead with more than 54 per cent under Australia's voting system - which allocates voters' second preferences if no candidate secures a majority - shrank yesterday to just 50.61 per cent, or 884 votes over her Liberal rival.

Still, most analysts said it appeared likely she would hold on to the win.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison struck a more upbeat tone. He said: "If it (the margin) gets as close as 100 then an automatic recount is triggered under the normal rules."

Mr Morrison, who must call national elections by mid-May, acknowledged voter anger over political infighting in Canberra but said he would stay on even if the coalition becomes a minority government.

"Australian people expect governments to serve their term. We are elected to serve our term and that is what we are going to do," he said.

The by-election in the wealthy seat was triggered after Mr Turnbull, the local MP, resigned after being toppled in a party coup in August.

Mr Turnbull had held the seat with a comfortable margin of 18 per cent, but support for the Liberals tumbled over his treatment.