Australia records no new Covid-19 cases for first time in five months

A sign directing people to wear face masks outside of the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne. PHOTO: EPA
Nov 02, 2020 06:00 am

MELBOURNE: Australia recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections yesterday for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions.

The state of Victoria, a coronavirus hot spot which accounts for more than 90 per cent of Australia's 907 coronavirus-related deaths, saw zero new daily infections and no deaths for the second consecutive day.

With no fresh cases of Covid-19 recorded in the rest of the country, Australia saw its first day of no transmissions since June 9, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"Thank you to all of our amazing health and public health workers and above all else, the Australian people," Mr Hunt said on his Twitter account.

Swift and stringent measures combined with community compliance have been credited for reining in the pandemic before it strained the public health system.

Queensland voters on Saturday kept the incumbent Labour Party for a third term, showing support for keeping the state's internal borders closed - which has put the local authorities at odds with the federal government.

Victoria last week ended most of its 111-day lockdown restrictions - some of the world's toughest and longest - with a recent Ipsos poll commissioned by The Age newspaper and Nine News showing Victorians backed the state's handling of the pandemic.

Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton hinted yesterday that the state may see more of its public movement restrictions eased in the coming days, but urged further compliance.

"What allowances come... will absolutely be informed by what this week looks like," Professor Sutton said at a televised press conference. Australia has reported just over 27,500 cases. - REUTERS

Infections in some South-east Asian countries

Thailand

New cases: 4 (all imported)
Total cases: 3,784
Total deaths: Remain at 59

Malaysia

New cases: 957
Total cases: 32,505
Total deaths: Remain at 249

Indonesia

New cases: 2,696
Total cases: 412,784
New deaths: 74
Total deaths: 13,943

