Australia rejects China’s warning to students about racism

SYDNEY: Australian officials and leading universities yesterday rejected China's claims students should be "cautious" in choosing to study Down Under because of concerns over racist incidents during the coronavirus pandemic.

China's Ministry of Education warned students on Tuesday there had been "multiple discriminatory incidents against Asians in Australia" during the pandemic, ramping up diplomatic tensions.

The advisory was the latest in an escalating dispute between Beijing and Canberra that was deepened by Australia's call for an independent inquiry into the origin and handling of the virus in central China last year.

Beijing reacted furiously, targeting Canberra on several fronts, including tourism, trade and now Chinese students, the largest overseas group in Australian universities.

Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan hit back yesterday, saying the country was a multicultural society that welcomed international visitors.

"Our success at flattening the curve means we are one of the safest countries in the world for international students to be based in right now," he said in a statement. "We reject China's assertion that Australia is an unsafe destination for international students."

Racism towards Asians has reportedly increased during the pandemic, with the New South Wales anti-discrimination commission saying instances included people being bullied for wearing a face mask, spat at and harassed in public, and racist language written across cars and private property.

Ms Vicki Thomson, chief executive of Australia's prestigious Group of Eight universities, said they would "be very concerned" if Beijing's warning deterred students from coming to Australia.

"We've had no evidence provided to us that there are issues of racial discrimination occurring on our campuses, and I think it's worth noting that we don't have a lot of students on our campuses at the moment," she said.

She lamented that the sector had been "caught in the middle" of geopolitical tensions.