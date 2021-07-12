Australia reports first 2021 Covid death, record cases for the year

Empty tables at a closed restaurant in front of the Sydney Opera House on Saturday. The three-week lockdown across Greater Sydney is likely to extend past Friday, when it was supposed to be lifted.

MELBOURNE: Australia reported its first locally contracted Covid-19 death of the year yesterday and a 2021 record 77 cases of the virus in the state of New South Wales, which is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the numbers in and around Sydney, already under a hard lockdown, are expected to rise.

"I'll be shocked if it's fewer than 100 this time tomorrow, of additional new cases," Ms Berejiklian told a televised briefing.

On Saturday there were 50 cases, the previous 2021 record high. The recent outbreak stands at 566 cases.

There are 52 cases in hospital. Fifteen people are in intensive care, five require ventilation. The death, the country's first locally contracted case since December, involved a woman in her 90s.

Of yesterday's cases, 33 were people who had spent time in the community while they were infectious, raising the likelihood that the three-week lockdown of more than 5 million people in Sydney and its surroundings will be extended.

"Given where we're at and given the lockdown was supposed to be lifted on Friday, everybody can tell it's highly unlikely at this stage," Ms Berejiklian said.

Chief medical officer Paul Kelly said "graphic" adverts would be broadcast in Sydney urging people to follow stay-at-home orders, as the police step up enforcement amid reports that flouting of the rules was widespread.

Of those hospitalised in Sydney, 11 are under the age of 35 and more than three-quarters of the patients have not had any vaccinations, the health authorities said.

VACCINATION ROLL-OUT

Australia's vaccination roll-out has been sluggish due to supply constraints and changing medical advice for its mainstay AstraZeneca shots.

Vaccinations are available but for now only to people over 40 years and groups at risk .

Despite this, the government launched a new advertising campaign yesterday, encouraging people to "arm yourself" against Covid-19 by getting jabbed.

Neighbouring state of Victoria, which yesterday saw its 11th straight day without infections, said it was closing its borders with New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.