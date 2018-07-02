Australia shelves MH370 memorial after relatives protest

A woman leaving a message of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in Kuala Lumpur in 2014.

Plans to erect a memorial for the passengers and crew of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 were shelved by Australia yesterday after protests by victims' relatives.

The final resting place of the Boeing 777, which had 239 people on board when it disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014, is still unknown despite two massive searches off Australia's west coast.

The Western Australia government in 2014 flagged plans to build a monument in Perth. A design competition for the memorial, which was to be built at Elizabeth Quay, was launched earlier this year.

"While some relatives were supportive of the memorial, others had concerns," the state's Premier Mark McGowan said in a statement.

"It was decided in the best interests of all concerned not to proceed with the memorial at this point in time."

Mrs Danica Weeks, whose husband Paul was on the flight, told a newspaper the government "should not have wasted energy on this".