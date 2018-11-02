Australia to take refugee children off Nauru

SYDNEY Australia will relocate dozens of children forcibly settled on the Pacific island of Nauru by the end of the year, officials have indicated, softening a hardline anti-asylum stance amid criticism at home and abroad.

Under a harsh policy meant to deter asylum seekers from reaching Australia by boat, Canberra sends arrivals to remote Pacific camps on Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus Island for processing, barring them from ever resettling in Australia.

But the government has been "quietly" transferring children off Nauru, amid public outcry and mounting concerns for their welfare.

"There are hardly any children in Nauru and (Papua) New Guinea, and we expect that by the end of this year there will be none," Australia's high commissioner in London George Brandis told British radio station LBC yesterday.

Newspaper The Australian earlier quoted government sources saying there were 40 children remaining in processing centres on Nauru and they would be transferred to Australia by the end of the year.

The decision comes amid a string of reports by non-governmental groups and the media of abuse, depression and suicides on Nauru.

A recent visit by AFP to the Nauru camp revealed desperation among detainees.

One inmate's 12-year-old daughter doused herself in petrol and threatened to set herself alight, after spending half a decade in the camp.

A recent poll commissioned by Sydney's Sunday Telegraph - a tabloid that usually supports the right-leaning government - found 79 per cent of Australians surveyed want children and their families transferred off Nauru.

Ahead of a Sydney by-election last month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison flirted with the idea of allowing some refugees to be taken to New Zealand, though they would be blocked from entering Australia.