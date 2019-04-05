Australia targets social media firms with law on extremist material

SYDNEY Social media executives could be jailed if they fail to remove extremist material from their platforms quickly, under controversial Australian laws adopted yesterday, in the wake of the live-streamed mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favour of the laws, which make it illegal not to remove footage of "a terrorist act," murder, torture, rape and kidnapping, and spell out that Internet service, content and hosting providers will be held culpable.

Platforms like Facebook and YouTube could face fines approaching billions of dollars - or 10 per cent of global annual turnover - for failing to allow the "expeditious removal" of the offending material, while executives could face three years in jail.

Technology companies, policy experts and lawyers pilloried the legislation - which was rammed through Parliament in two days and faces an uncertain future beyond elections expected in May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, facing a tough re-election battle, said: "Big social media companies have a responsibility to take every possible action to ensure their technology products are not exploited by murderous terrorists."

The opposition Labour party expressed serious misgivings but voted in favour of the legislation.

Australia's Law Council described the legislation as "knee-jerk" and warned it could have "serious unintended consequences."

Its president, Mr Arthur Moses, warned the laws could be used to curb whistleblowers, and "could also lead to censorship of the media, which would be unacceptable".

Attorney-General Christian Porter said the legislation could be used to target platforms used by the far-right like 4Chan and 8Chan.

It will be up to a jury to decide whether the platforms acted with good speed to take down offending content, raising questions about how the law will be implemented.