Australian govt braces for voter anger in by-election

SYDNEY : Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison could face a backlash in a by-election this weekend as voters in a once-safe seat weigh whether to strip the conservative government of its one-seat parliamentary majority.

The Saturday by-election in Sydney's diverse, affluent Wentworth constituency is the first major test of Mr Morrison's standing with voters, many of whom are angry over the ousting of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in August following a backbench revolt.

Wentworth was Mr Turnbull's seat. He quit politics days after his removal.

If the government were to lose the seat, Mr Morrison would have to try to strike a deal with a handful of independents to govern with a minority, or be forced into an early general election.

Mr Morrison's Liberal Party won the seat by a 17.7 per cent margin in the last election in 2016 but polls indicate it will be a tight race.

"There are plenty of angry voters and there will be a significant protest vote over the treatment of Turnbull and the government's climate polices, which is the dominant issue," said Mr John Hewson, a former leader of the Liberal Party and a former MP for Wentworth.

Australians mark their ballot papers in order of their candidate preference. If no candidate wins 50 per cent of the vote, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and their votes given to the second preference candidate. This continues until one candidate wins.