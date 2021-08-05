Australian man in his 20s dies of Covid-19

SYDNEY: An Australian man in his 20s died of Covid-19 at home in Sydney, the authorities said yesterday, one of the country's youngest coronavirus deaths.

The man, who was unvaccinated, was 13 days into home isolation after testing positive when his health deteriorated rapidly, the authorities said, adding that he lived with one person who had been hospitalised with the virus.

The death highlighted the risk from the virus and the importance of getting vaccinated, said health leaders, who have set a target of having half of Sydney's population inoculated before lifting the city's lockdown by a target date of Aug 28.

"It demonstrates again how this disease is lethal, how it affects people of all ages," said Ms Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of New South Wales (NSW) state, of which Sydney is the capital.

EPICENTRE

The man's identity and how he caught the virus were not disclosed. He lived in south-west Sydney, the epicentre of an outbreak related to the Delta virus strain.

The young man was one of two Covid-19 deaths reported in NSW in the past 24 hours.

Of about 17 deaths from the virus since the flare-up began in June, nearly a third have been people at home, according to the government. The man's death was referred for a formal inquest, the authorities said.

A woman in her 80s also died in a hospital in the past day, taking the national total to 927.

Yesterday, Sydney reported 233 new cases, up from 199 a day earlier. Total infections in the state's worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic topped 4,000 since the first one was detected on June 16.