Australian PM faces backlash over surprise shift in Israel policy

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose government faces a crucial by-election in four days, said yesterday that Canberra was open to recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, prompting concern from Indonesian and Palestinian officials.

Mr Morrison's comments about recognising Jerusalem and possibly moving Australia's embassy there, just like US President Donald Trump's controversial decision in December, would reverse decades of foreign policy and inflame tension with some of Australia's Asian neighbours.

Australia is due to sign a trade deal this year with Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, where the Palestinian question is a sensitive issue and tens of thousands protested against Mr Trump's decision.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, speaking at a joint news conference with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Jakarta, reaffirmed Indonesia's support for a two-state solution to the Middle East dispute and warned Australia against the risk of insecurity.

"Indonesia asks Australia and other countries to support peace talks... and not take steps that would threaten that peace process and stability of world security," Ms Marsudi said.

Mr Morrison told Parliament yesterday that he had been in touch with Indonesian President Joko Widodo to explain his position.

Dr Maliki said he was saddened that Australia might violate international law and disrespect a UN Security Council resolution.

"They are risking Australia's trade and business relationship with the rest of the world, in particular (the) Arab and Muslim world," he said.