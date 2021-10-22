Australian police offer $1m for information on missing 4-year-old girl

Cleo Smith is feared to have been abducted after she disappeared from her family's tent in Western Australia on Saturday.

SYDNEY : The Australian authorities yesterday offered A$1 million (S$1 million) for information leading to the discovery of a missing four-year-old girl feared abducted from a remote campsite last weekend.

Cleo Smith disappeared from her family's tent in Western Australia during the early hours of Saturday, sparking an extensive air, sea and ground search.

But after six days of fruitlessly combing the area surrounding the Blowholes campsite - a coastal tourist spot about 1,000km north of Perth - the police said they were "urgently seeking" public assistance.

"Someone in our community knows what happened to Cleo. Someone has the knowledge that can help," Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said. Detective Supt Rod Wilde said the investigation now "leads us to believe that she was taken from the tent".