Australian rallies demand safe streets for women

Protesters marching through Sydney as part of women's marches in several Australian cities.

MELBOURNE: Several thousand people marched through major Australian cities yesterday calling for safety for women after an Israeli exchange student was murdered in Melbourne.

The marches, part of the Women's March rallies held around the world in support of women's rights, gathered some 3,000 people in Sydney, who in their chants demanded safe streets for women in Australian cities.

Ms Aiia Maasarwe, 21, was killed when walking home after a night out with friends in Melbournelast week. A 20-year-old man was charged with her murder.

Ms Maasarwe's death recharged outrage over violence against women. Earlier, 22-year-old Eurydice Dixon was killed in Melbourne while walking home after performing at a comedy show in June.

Thousands of people gathered at vigils for Ms Maasarwe on Friday and continued to lay flowers at the site of her death.

A special tram carrying only flowers followed the route of Ms Maasarwe's final journey late on Friday.

In Sydney, marchers held signs paying tribute to her and other victims of violence.

Television news showed women carrying signs: "For Aiia and for those who suffer silently" and "I wanna walk through the park in the dark".

"I don't want my daughter to grow up in a world where she's unsafe or she can't pursue the opportunities she wants and I march for my son because I don't want him to grow up in a world where toxic masculinity is acceptable," said Ms Samantha Nolan-Smith, one of several hundred protesters in Canberra, reported Australian Broadcasting Corp.