Australian senator accused of ‘slut-shaming’ parliamentarian
SYDNEY An Australian senator has been accused of "slut-shaming" a fellow parliamentarian after telling her to "stop shagging men", in a grubby dispute that yesterday saw the prime minister demand an apology.
Mr David Leyonhjelm made the derogatory remarks about fellow senator Sarah Hanson-Young during a heated debate in parliament's upper house last week about legalising pepper spray to protect women.
He reportedly told her to "**** off" when she confronted him over the incident.
Mr Leyonhjelm, who does not dispute what happened, repeated his comments and aired rumours about Ms Hanson-Young in a weekend television interview while refusing to apologise.
Ms Hanson-Young, who is divorced, is threatening to sue him and Sky News, the network that aired the interview.
"David Leyonhjelm is suggesting - because he can't win an argument, he wants to bully - that I am sexually promiscuous," she told broadcaster ABC yesterday. "He is slut-shaming me. That is what he is doing."
Sky News has since apologised and suspended a producer for allowing the "appalling comments" to be broadcast.
Mr Leyonhjelm has defended himself, claiming his comment was "legitimate" and that prior to his outburst, Ms Hanson-Young claimed "all men are rapists", a remark she denies making.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called on Mr Leyonhjelm to apologise.
"David Leyonhjelm's offensive remarks should have been withdrawn the moment they were uttered," he said.
"It is not too late for him to withdraw and apologise, that type of language has no place in parliament and it shouldn't have a place in any workplace." - AFP
