Australian senator accused of ‘slut-shaming’ parliamentarian

SYDNEY An Australian senator has been accused of "slut-shaming" a fellow parliamentarian after telling her to "stop shagging men", in a grubby dispute that yesterday saw the prime minister demand an apology.

Mr David Leyonhjelm made the derogatory remarks about fellow senator Sarah Hanson-Young during a heated debate in parliament's upper house last week about legalising pepper spray to protect women.

He reportedly told her to "**** off" when she confronted him over the incident.

Mr Leyonhjelm, who does not dispute what happened, repeated his comments and aired rumours about Ms Hanson-Young in a weekend television interview while refusing to apologise.

Ms Hanson-Young, who is divorced, is threatening to sue him and Sky News, the network that aired the interview.

"David Leyonhjelm is suggesting - because he can't win an argument, he wants to bully - that I am sexually promiscuous," she told broadcaster ABC yesterday. "He is slut-shaming me. That is what he is doing."

Sky News has since apologised and suspended a producer for allowing the "appalling comments" to be broadcast.

Mr Leyonhjelm has defended himself, claiming his comment was "legitimate" and that prior to his outburst, Ms Hanson-Young claimed "all men are rapists", a remark she denies making.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called on Mr Leyonhjelm to apologise.

"David Leyonhjelm's offensive remarks should have been withdrawn the moment they were uttered," he said.