Australia’s Canberra enters 7-day lockdown after single virus case

CANBERRA : Australia's capital Canberra was ordered into a seven-day lockdown yesterday after a single Covid-19 case was detected in the city that has largely avoided virus restrictions.

About 400,000 people in the nation's political hub will be under stay-at-home orders from 5pm local time, joining millions more already under lockdown in Australia's south-east.

"This is the most serious public health risk we have faced in the territory this year. Really, since the beginning of the pandemic," Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.

He added that the patient had been in the community while infectious.

The authorities also appealed to residents to avoid panic buying, as stores began to fill with maskless shoppers shortly after the announcement.

"There is no need for panic buying. And our key message to people is please be patient, be kind with one another and be thoughtful, said the capital's Health Minister Rachel Stephens-Smith.

Canberra has not been in lockdown since a nationwide shutdown in the early stages of the pandemic last year.

New South Wales state yesterday reported 345 new locally acquired cases, most of them in locked-down Sydney, up from 344 a day earlier.